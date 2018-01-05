 Behind the Headlines: Budget fight continues between St. Louis County Council, executive | St. Louis Public Radio
  • St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies talks about the ongoing dispute between St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and the county council.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

The feud between St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and the county council continues over the county budget. Recently, Stenger denied an increase to the County Council’s budget in retaliation for how the council cut the budgets for most county departments.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh went Behind the Headlines to discuss the ongoing dispute with St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies.  

“This is not common for the county council,” Mannies said, who’s covered politics for 40 years. “As a rule, the county council meetings were short, sweet, collaborative and there was hardly any fireworks.”

Mannies said some of the issues stem from the decline of money in the reserves, and differences lie in how to handle the fiscal pressures. But while the issues are internal, she said policies and people’s daily lives will be affected by the tensions.

Listen to the full discussion:

 

