 Behind the Headlines: Cardinals’ prospects for 2018 the day after rough opening day | St. Louis Public Radio

Behind the Headlines: Cardinals’ prospects for 2018 the day after rough opening day

By 33 minutes ago
  • Busch Stadium in 2014.
    Busch Stadium in 2014.
    OAKLEYORIGINALS | FLICKR | HTTP://BIT.LY/1QD8RZX

This week brought the start of the Major League Baseball season and the first defeat for the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost a 9-4 opener to the New York Mets. But the Redbirds have 161 games yet to go this year, and longtime sports writer Rob Rains says the team is looking stronger than it was a year ago.

“I like the young pitchers,” he told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Friday. “I really think they’re probably still a year away from being a really good team because of the youth of the pitchers.”

Rains, the editor of StL Sports Page, discussed some of the question marks ahead of the Cardinals in the coming months as fans wonder whether the team has what it takes to put together a championship season.

Catch up on the full conversation here:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Rob Rains
St. Louis Cardinals
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Putting the 'village' in Ballpark Village: 2nd phase gets underway with residential options

By Dec 14, 2017
Officials and dignitaries used ceremonial shovels to symbolically break ground on the second phase of Ballpark Village on Dec. 14, 2016.
Holly Edgell | St. Louis Public Radio

The second phase of Ballpark Village got underway Thursday, and, at the heart of it all, will be a luxury apartment building. The St. Louis Cardinals and development partner, the Cordish Companies, are betting that people will pay top dollar to live at One Cardinal Way, at the corner of Clark Avenue and South Broadway.

A nearby office tower will be the first Class A office building constructed in downtown St. Louis since Metropolitan Square opened in 1989. At the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III announced that PriceWaterhouseCoopers will be the lead tenant. 

Cardinals unveil new website for team's museum

By & Feb 4, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 4, 2012 - Oh, those St. Louis Cardinals.

They. Just. Won't. Go. Away.

Here it is, just days before that big Super Bowl thingy -- when Whozit will play Whatzit at Wherever -- and the Cardinals public relations office is sending out press releases about a new website for the team's Hall of Fame and Museum.

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher-turned-outfielder Rick Ankiel reflects on pressures of MLB play

By Apr 20, 2017
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you’ve watched Cardinals baseball in the past 20 years, you know the story of Rick Ankiel, a former pitcher-turned-outfielder who joined the Cardinals organization in the late ‘90s as a pitcher expected to become the next Bob Gibson. He was doing well until 2001, when his pitching became suddenly and conspicuously erratic. No one, not even Ankiel, could identify the reason why.