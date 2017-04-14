 Behind the Headlines: Checking in on the Missouri Legislature | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Behind the Headlines: Checking in on the Missouri Legislature

By 40 minutes ago
  • Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
    Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
    UPI/Bill Greenblatt

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we  took an in-depth look at one of the top news stories of the week.

On this week’s program, St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Marshall Griffin joined us to give us an update on the political happenings Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. No Missouri budget has yet been passed, but the the General Assembly has been busy passing other bills.

Read more of Marshall's reporting this week here

Listen here for a full run-down on what's been going on at the Missouri State Capitol:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Jefferson City
2017 Missouri legislature
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

What the Missouri Senate budget committee did this week

By Krissy Lane 22 hours ago
File photo | Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 4:30 p.m. with specific date by which federal crime victims money must be used — Missouri legislators have three weeks left to get the state’s $27.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year across the finish line, and aren’t moving as quickly as they did in 2016.

The 13 budget bills currently reside in the Senate’s budget committee, which worked on several of them in the past week. Here’s the breakdown of the changes they’ve made compared to the House budget and what they’ll look to finish next week:

Senate Republicans pushing wide-ranging Missouri education bill

By & Krissy Lane Apr 11, 2017
School Illustration
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Republicans hope the omnibus education bill in front of the Senate will take care of major priorities for Gov. Eric Greitens’ and themselves.

Missouri-wide regulations for Uber, Lyft sent to Gov. Greitens’ desk

By 4 hours ago
File photo | Joseph Leahy | St. Louis Public Radio / Uber, MTC

Updated at 1:35 p.m. with bill passing — The three-year battle to get a ride-hailing bill to the governor’s desk is finally over.

The Missouri House overwhelmingly passed HB 130 on Thursday by a 144-7 vote, which would craft statewide regulations for Uber, Lyft and other app-based companies to operate anywhere in the state.