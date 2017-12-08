 Behind the Headlines: Combat Sexual Harassment surveys local sexual harassment and assault | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines: Combat Sexual Harassment surveys local sexual harassment and assault

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will go Behind the Headlines to discuss the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations sweeping the nation. Host Don Marsh will talk about sexual harassment and assault as well as local efforts to empower women.

Joining him for discussion will be:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

