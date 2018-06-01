Behind the Headlines: Discussion of Greitens’ resignation announcement

Tonight, Eric Greitens will step down as Missouri governor, with Lt. Gov. Mike Parson replacing him. In exchange for his resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner agreed to drop Greitens’ tampering charges.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” segment for a conversation following up on the announcement.

Lippmann said there is still a possibility of other state charges being filed against Greitens in connection to campaign finance tampering, reiterating that “the [Gardner] agreement dismisses this case only, it does not dismiss or block any further prosecution.”

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marshand producersMary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie HemphillandLara Hamdangive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.