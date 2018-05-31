Behind the Headlines: Discussion of Greitens’ resignation announcement, closer look at implicit bias

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss two big stories that made headlines during this short but news-packed week.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann will join him for a conversation following up on the announcement by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens that he will resign.

Ashley Lisenby, a reporter for STLPR and Sharing America, will also join the show to talk about her locally focused reporting around implicit bias as Starbucks conducted company-wide training earlier this week.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.