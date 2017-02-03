Behind the Headlines: Dissecting Missouri’s proposed budget

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at one of the top news stories of the week.

On this week’s program, St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies joined the program to discuss Governor Eric Greitens’ just-released proposed Missouri budget. The total proposed state budget is $27.6 billion.

Listen to the discussion here:

St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies discusses Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens first proposed budget for the state of Missouri with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

