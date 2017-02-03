Behind the Headlines: Dissecting Missouri’s proposed budget

Related Program: 
  • Jo Mannies, St. Louis Public Radio's political reporter, joined Behind the Headlines on Friday.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at one of the top news stories of the week.

On this week’s program, St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies joined the program to discuss Governor Eric Greitens’ just-released proposed Missouri budget. The total proposed state budget is $27.6 billion.

Listen to the discussion here:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

