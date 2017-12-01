 Behind the Headlines: How did the St. Charles Police Department prepare for Trump’s visit? | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Behind the Headlines: How did the St. Charles Police Department prepare for Trump’s visit?

  • Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump clashed for several hours outside of the St. Charles Convention Center where he spoke Wednesday afternoon. Police intervened several times.
    Brit Hanson / St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we went Behind the Headlines on the visit of President Donald Trump to St. Charles this week. While presidential visits are a source of pride for a community, they can also be disruptive.

Lt. Chad Fisk with the St. Charles Police Department joined host Don Marsh to give insight on how the department prepared for the visit.

Fisk said the department worked with other local and state law enforcement agencies to develop strategies to deal with demonstrators and ensure a safe outcome for the event. 

Listen to the full discussion:

STLPR Talk Shows
Donald Trump

