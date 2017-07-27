 Behind the Headlines: Missouri’s new abortion regulations | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines: Missouri’s new abortion regulations

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we went Behind the Headlines with a top news story from the week. This week, we delved into the effects on pro abortion rights advocates and organizations of the legislation passed on July 25 to place further restrictions on abortion in Missouri.

For more background, read St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum’s story on the regulations from earlier this week.

Joining the program to discuss were  Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Kirsten Palovick, Organizing and Policy Associate of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri.

Listen to the discussion here:

