 Behind the Headlines: Nicole Hudson, senior policy advisor to Lyda Krewson | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines: Nicole Hudson, senior policy advisor to Lyda Krewson

By 21 hours ago
  • Nicole Hudson has recently accepted a position as senior policy advisor to Lyda Krewson, directing racial equity and priority initiatives.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the top news stories of the week.

This week, for the first time in 16 years, St. Louis saw the inauguration of a new mayor: Lyda Krewson. She also happens to be the city’s first female mayor ever.

In addition to her inauguration, Krewson also made waves with the retirement of St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson and a flurry of cabinet appointments. One of those appointments was of Nicole Hudson, a woman who’s twice worked to help institute policy changes after Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting death in Ferguson. Her work was first centered with the Ferguson Commission and, later, as the leader of Forward Through Ferguson, a nonprofit set up to help others follow through on the Ferguson Commission’s recommendations.

Hudson will serve as a senior policy advisor, directing Krewson’s racial equity and priority initiatives. On Friday St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Hudson herself about what she hopes to achieve in the new position.

