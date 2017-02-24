Related Program: 
Behind the Headlines: Personal responses to vandalism of historic Jewish cemetery in St. Louis

By 1 hour ago
  • A crowd waits to enter Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery for a volunteer clean-up event.
    A crowd waits to enter Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery for a volunteer clean-up event on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at one of the top news stories of the week. This week, we continued the conversation about the vandalism at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the region, the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery.

Joining the program were three people, all of which have loved ones buried in that cemetery. They shared their personal reflections on the week's events.

Listen to the conversation here. 

Today, for ProPublica, Tobin works on a a project called "Documenting Hate," that seeks to create a more accurate database of hate- and bias-related incidents. She said because hate crime tracking is so bad, it is hard to tell if rates are up. This project aims to remedy that. If you have information to share about a hate incident, she invites people to share their story with her here. 

Listen to the discussion here: