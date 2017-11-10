 Behind the Headlines — Prop P result came down to turnout and money | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines — Prop P result came down to turnout and money

  • Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

The outcome of Tuesday’s election to raise the city’s sales tax by a half-cent came down to turnout and money. 

“You have to look at the money what was spent if you want to say okay, well, how could we have gotten our message out further, how could we have let people know that this isn’t the only mechanism.” said Alderman Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward.

Guenther’s ward was one of only four that voted against Proposition P. It passed in parts of the city with majority white and majority black populations. 

The money the increase will generate will give police and firefighters a $6,000 raise in next year’s budget. Supporters spent more than $360,000, mostly on radio and television ads. 

Additional resources may have gotten a few more wards to vote no, Guenther said, but it probably would not have changed the results of the election. 

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, opposed putting Proposition P on the ballot. She chose not to actively campaign against it, but believes she could have flipped her ward if she had.

“But you need more than just my ward. We need systematic education so the voters know what the issues are, and that they’re not scared with this thing of, ‘oh, you’re not going to have any police.’ That scares people,” she said.

Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum, from the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, joined the program to analyze the Prop P results.


Prop P
STLPR Talk Shows
Proposition P

Here’s where voters did — and didn’t — support Prop P

By Nov 8, 2017
Police line up against the Workhouse fence to prevent protesters from shaking it. July 21, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday, St. Louis voters approved Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase intended to give police and firefighters a raise. Prop P passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Its support primarily came from voters in the 12th, 16th and 23rd wards, in the southwest part of the city, which together accounted for more than a quarter of all the "yes" votes. Voters in the 8th and 15th wards, covering much of the Shaw and Tower Grove neighborhoods, cast the most "no" votes.

St. Louis voters approve half-cent sales tax hike funding police and firefighter raises

By Nov 7, 2017
Jeff Roorda, the St. Louis Police Officers' Association's business manager, and Alderman Joe Vaccaro, receive the news that Prop P passed. Nov. 7, 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 12:15 a.m., Nov. 8, with additional comments — Police and firefighters in St. Louis will get a $6,000 raise in July, after voters on Tuesday easily approved a half-cent sales tax hike.

The tax increase measure, known as Proposition P, passed with close to 60 percent of the vote. It will kick in in early 2018, and is expected to generate about $20 million a year. Most of the money will go toward the raises, though the circuit attorney’s office will receive about $1.3 million.