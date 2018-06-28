Behind the Headlines: The state of organized labor locally, nationally in light of court ruling

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant legal blow to public-sector unions earlier this week with its decision in Janus v. AFSCME, an Illinois union-dues case.

The ruling comes as Missouri voters gear up to decide in August whether to pass a right-to-work referendum, Proposition A, that would impact collective bargaining in the private sector.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the current state of organized labor in the bi-state region and beyond in light of the ruling.

Joining him for the conversation will be Pat White, president of the St. Louis Labor Council.

