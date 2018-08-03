Behind the Headlines: STLPR political reporters discuss myriad issues in advance of Tuesday primary

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with St. Louis Public Radio political reporters Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum in the run-up to the primary election in Missouri on Tuesday.

They discussed a variety of issues in advance of the election including:

Prop A, a statewide ballot measure that gives voters the final say on so-called right-to-work legislation

The race between Mark Mantovani and Steve Stenger in the Democratic primary for St. Louis County executive

The vote on charter amendments in St. Louis County

Votes for Proposition 4, a measure dealing with campaign contributions, not being counted due to a court challenge

The primary race for St. Louis License Collector

Rep. Ann Wagner’s media buy in advance of her expected race for another two-year term in Missouri’s 2nd congressional district

