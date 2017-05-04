Behind the Headlines: Surveying the flood damage across the St. Louis region

This week, residents of the St. Louis metropolitan area have been doused with several waves of heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding across the region.

South of St. Louis, Arnold, Fenton, Eureka and Pacific have been particularly hard hit. Similar areas were flooded in December of 2015.

On Friday’s Behind the Headlines, we took a look at the flood damage, recovery efforts and plans for the area going forward with reporters who’ve been following the story, a hydrologist and a realtor in the Eureka area.

Joining the program:

Eli Chen, Science and Environment Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Stephanie Lecci, Senior Producer, St. Louis Public Radio

Jim Sieveking, Science Operations Officer and Acting Meteorologist, National Weather Service

Josh Kahn, co-owner, Josh Kahn and Katie Busk Realty Team

As floodwaters recede, we take a look at how communities impacted by flooding in the St. Louis region are recovering and what can be done going forward with a meteorologist, realtor and St. Louis Public Radio reporters Stephanie Lecci and Eli Chen.

