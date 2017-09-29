Behind the Headlines: Two weeks in, how have the Stockley verdict protests evolved?

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we went “Behind the Headlines” with updates from the second week of protests in response to the Jason Stockley acquittal.

Reporter Willis Ryder Arnold and Executive Editor Shula Neuman, from the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, joined the program to help bring us up to speed.

Into the second week of protests over the acquittal of Jason Stockley, we hear updates from St. Louis Public Radio Executive Editor Shula Neuman and Reporter Willis Ryder Arnold on "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.