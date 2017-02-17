Behind the Headlines: Uncovering the local connection to the Dakota Access Pipeline

On Friday, St. Louis on the Air goes "Behind the Headlines” to discuss the top stories of the week with those who can bring a little more in-depth knowledge to them. On this week’s program, we discussed a story about the local connection to the Dakota Access Pipeline that you can find 75 miles east of St. Louis.

Joining the program was St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Delach Leonard, who reported on Patoka, Illinois, the city in where the Dakota Access Pipeline ends.

The story:

End of the line: We visit the Southern Illinois towns where the Dakota Access Pipeline ends

Listen to the discussion here:

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Delach Leonard shares the reporting behind her story on the end of the Dakota Access Pipeline, 75 miles east of St. Louis in Patoka, Illinois.

