Behind the Headlines: Updates on the Missouri Legislature, including proposed 'bathroom bill'

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh checked in with St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Marshall Griffin, who reports out of Jefferson City.

Griffin gave us an update on the Missouri Legislature and filled us in Senate Bill 98, the so-called “bathroom bill.” Both Missouri House and Senate are about to start their spring breaks, before reconvening

Earlier this week, Griffin reported on a small group of transgender students who gathered at the Missouri Capitol to lobby against the bill. You can read that story here.

Listen to the full discussion here:

St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Marshall Griffin joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to give an update on the Missouri Legislature's 2017 session. Both Missouri House and Senate are heading into their spring breaks.

