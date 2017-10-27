 Behind the Headlines – We discuss the 2018 Affordable Care Act premiums | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines – We discuss the 2018 Affordable Care Act premiums

  • Sidney Watson, the Jane and Bruce Robert Professor at Saint Louis University’s Health Law Policy Center
    Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh talked with Saint Louis University health law professor Sidney Watson about the just released 2018 premiums for policies through the Affordable Care Act and discuss how Missourians and St. Louisans will fare.

This Behind the Headlines discussion was a follow-up to a conversation about what's happening with healthcare in the United States.

The enrollment period for Affordable Care Act policies is Nov. 1 – Dec. 15, 2017.

 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Affordable Care Act
Health Care
