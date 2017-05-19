 Behind the Headlines: What is going on with Greitens’ special legislative session? | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Behind the Headlines: What is going on with Greitens’ special legislative session?

By 5 hours ago
  • Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Day at the Missouri Capitol, 2013
    MoBikeFed | Flickr

On Friday’s “Behind the Headline” with St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

This week, host Don Marsh was joined by St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jo Mannies to discuss Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ just-announced special legislative session for Monday, May 22 on the “steel mill bill,” which is aimed at boosting the chances that the southeast Missouri Noranda aluminum smelter plant will reopen and that a new steel plant will be built. More background here

We discussed the history of special sessions, why Greitens chose this topic and what to expect out of the session, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
2017 Missouri legislature
Eric Greitens

Related Content

Putting the 2017 Missouri legislative session in perspective with Jo Mannies

By May 16, 2017
Republican state Reps. Jay Barnes, center, and Justin Alferman converse with Rep. Shawn Rhoads during the last day of the Missouri General Assembly's legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It may have seemed like a mad-dash finish for Missouri’s Republican-majority legislative body, pushing dozens of bills to Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk before the end of the 2017 regular session.

But St. Louis Public Radio veteran political reporter Jo Mannies, who has covered Missouri politics for 40 years, said the end of the session wasn’t that unusual, when compared to previous ones — with a few notable exceptions. Among those exceptions was the lack of debate on issues that are generally popular with social conservatives, including gun rights and abortion restrictions.

Missouri lawmakers fail to pass hair braiding proposal; lawsuits pending

By krissy lane May 17, 2017
Tameka Stigers, left, and Ivy Perry, right, braid LaQuinn Laws hair in June 2015 in St. Louis.
Provided | Institute for Justice

This spring a few Missouri state lawmakers fought and failed to pass a proposal that would have stripped the requirement for hair braiders to obtain a cosmetology license.

Under current law, those who want to pursue hair braiding as a profession must attend 1,500 hours of cosmetology classes and spend at least $12,000.

Missouri’s workers stand to lose discrimination protections, minimum wage increases

By & May 17, 2017
Members of the Missouri State Senate work through the final day of the General Assembly's legislative sessions.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s workers will bear the brunt of sweeping policy changes that were approved during the 2017 session.

With Republicans firmly in control of the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature, they took the opportunity to back long-awaited policy proposals, including making it harder for employees to sue for discrimination and blunting the power of labor unions.

Greitens’ relationship with the legislature could use some repair

By May 18, 2017
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after the 2017 adjourned. Greitens didn't have the smoothest relationship with legislators — including Republicans that control both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly.
Carolina Hidalgo

Eric Greitens’ successful campaign to become Missouri’s governor was based on the premise that politicians were ruining the state and that an outsider’s help was needed.

But with the 2017 legislative session in the books, some of the elected officials Greitens decried believe he got in their way and took an unwarranted, heavy-handed approach — despite the fact that the Republican stands to implement policies his party waited generations to complete.