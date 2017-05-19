Behind the Headlines: What is going on with Greitens’ special legislative session?

On Friday’s “Behind the Headline” with St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

This week, host Don Marsh was joined by St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jo Mannies to discuss Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ just-announced special legislative session for Monday, May 22 on the “steel mill bill,” which is aimed at boosting the chances that the southeast Missouri Noranda aluminum smelter plant will reopen and that a new steel plant will be built. More background here.

We discussed the history of special sessions, why Greitens chose this topic and what to expect out of the session, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jo Mannies gives St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh the skinny on the Missouri legislature's special session on Monday.

