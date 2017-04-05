The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of April

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine is back and ready to help you plan your nights out at St. Louis restaurants during the month of April.
On Thursday, Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes, the magazine’s managing editors, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the openings and closings of restaurants you should know.
On their list to try?
- Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis.
- Snax Gastrobar, 3500 Watson Road, St. Louis.
- Two Plumbers Brewery & Arcade, 2236 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles.
You can find a full description of the recommendations here.
Listen to the full discussion, including information on recent restaurant closings and openings, here:
