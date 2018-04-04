The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of April

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with our partners from Sauce Magazine about the best new restaurants to try during the month of April.
Joining him for the discussion were Catherine Klene and Matt Sorrell, managing editor and staff writer, respectively.
The seven locations to make the magazine’s list included:
- VP Square 3611 Juniata St., St. Louis
- Wellspent Brewing Co. 2917 Olive St., St. Louis
- Baked Woodfire Pizza Joint 235 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson
- Blaze Pizza 1050 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
- Alphateria 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis
- Texas De Brasil Saint Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights
- The W Karaoke Lounge 6655 Delmar Blvd., University City
St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.