The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of February

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine is back and ready to help you plan your nights out at St. Louis restaurants during the month of February.

On Thursday, Catherine Klene and Matt Sorrell, the magazine’s managing editor and staff writer, respectively, will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the openings and closings of restaurants you should know. Here's the full list with explanation from Sauce about why you should try the places they recommend.

Hi-Pointe Drive In, 1033 McCausland Ave., St. Louis

Crave Street Food, 2605 Washington Ave., St. Louis

Shawarma King, 571 Melville Ave., University City

Mak's Pub & Grub, 6109 Gravois Ave., St. Louis

Side Project Brewing, 7458 Manchester Ave., Maplewood

Pieces, 1535 S. Eighth St., St. Louis

I Love Juice Bar, 9849 Manchester Road, Rock Hill

Listen to the discussion about the different restaurants and other exciting dining news in the St. Louis area here:

This Hit List segment is produced as a part of a partnership between Sauce Magazine and St. Louis Public Radio.

