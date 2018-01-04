The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of January

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine kicked off the New Year with their top picks for the best St. Louis restaurants to visit during the month of January.

On Thursday, Sauce Magazine managing editors Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes and art director Meera Nagarajan joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss new venues the editors recommend visiting.

You can find full descriptions here, but here are the spots they recommend:

Louie 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105

Poke Doke, 8 S Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108

Frankly on Cherokee, 2744 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118

Parlor, 4170 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

Fiddlehead Fern Café, 4066 Russell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

Shake Shack, 60 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108

Squatter’s Café, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

Listen to the full discussion here:

