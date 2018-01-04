The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of January

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine kicked off the New Year with their top picks for the best St. Louis restaurants to visit during the month of January.
On Thursday, Sauce Magazine managing editors Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes and art director Meera Nagarajan joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss new venues the editors recommend visiting.
You can find full descriptions here, but here are the spots they recommend:
- Louie 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105
- Poke Doke, 8 S Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
- Frankly on Cherokee, 2744 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118
- Parlor, 4170 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
- 5. The Clover & The Bee, 100 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119
- Knead Bakehouse & Provisions, 3467 Hampton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
- 7. Mothership, 2724 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118
- Fiddlehead Fern Café, 4066 Russell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110
- Shake Shack, 60 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
- Squatter’s Café, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Listen to the full discussion here:
St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.