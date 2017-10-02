Bestselling author Dan Brown, of 'The Da Vinci Code,' discusses his latest work

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, world-renowned author Dan Brown, most famous for “The Da Vinci Code,” joined host Don Marsh to discuss his most recent novel, “Origin.”

The book, featuring the famous character Robert Langdon again, will be released on Oct. 3 and centers heavily on new technology.

"I've spent a lot of time talking to scientists in the field talking about artificial intelligence, and they really disagree about whether it will be a boon for humanity," Brown said. "Will it solve problems like scarcity, pollution, over population? A.I. could have a very positive role. At the same time, it could have an ominous role. It is powerful and could get more powerful. Will this technology be used for harm?"

Brown said that, starting book, he knew very little about artificial intelligence. He spent a year reading all about it and visiting the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

"The aspect of A.I. that I find most interesting is the idea of a synthetic consciousness," Brown said. "What happens if we create a machine that is self-aware? If you bring it up alone in the dark, will this computer start to come up with stories from where it came from, about who its creator is? If it does, can we learn philosophical answers?"

In the book, he hopes to tie this musing to the thought that perhaps all beings, synthetic or organic, need to create a story about their creator.

Listen to the full conversation with Brown about the book, "The Da Vinci Code," and more here:

Bestselling author Dan Brown discusses his most recent novel, out Oct. 3, called "Origin" with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.