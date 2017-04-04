Bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson discusses his most recent work

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson to discuss his Disney side.

Recently, Pearson released his third and final installment in a middle-grade trilogy called "The Return" books. He also has released a second book in a series about James Moriarty. And that’s not to mention upcoming theatrical work, following the success of “Peter and the Starcatcher” for Stages St. Louis.

Pearson will give a talk with Left Bank Books at St. Louis County Library on Wednesday, April 5. More information on that below.

Listen to the full interview here:

Related Event

What: Left Bank Books presents: Ridley Pearson: Disney at Last

When: Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO, 63131

More information.

