 Big Muddy Dance Company: ‘I don’t know if you can put us in one category – that’s what defines us’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Big Muddy Dance Company: ‘I don’t know if you can put us in one category – that’s what defines us’

By 43 minutes ago
  • The Big Muddy Dance Company's Erin Warner Prange and Robert Poe.
    The Big Muddy Dance Company's Erin Warner Prange and Robert Poe.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This weekend, The Big Muddy Dance Company will celebrate the ends of its sixth year in show business. Since its inception, the company has grown and begun touring the Midwest.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, contributor Steve Potter chatted with members of the troupe about upcoming efforts. Erin Warner Prange, the company’s executive director, and Robert Poe, a dancer with the company, joined the program.

The 11-member Big Muddy Dance Company performs a wide variety of dance styles, which is what members of the company say defines it.

“I would not like to label it, which is exactly how I would define our company,” said Prange. “We definitely have some ballet, contemporary and jazz. We even have some theater. I don’t know if you can put us in one category – that’s what defines us.”

“I would say there’s one definition of us: I think we’re classy,” Poe said. “Classy but not classical.”

This weekend marks the culmination of the company’s sixth season with a “Spring at the Sun” program at the Sun Theater in Grand Center. The program comprises four different pieces of work.

The first piece will be performed by the Elevate Project, a specialized program designed for advanced pre-professional dancers ages 14-18. The second piece, is a crowd favorite: “Diphthong,” choreographed by Brian Enos. The third and fourth pieces will be world premiere performances.

Later this month, the company will also be a part of the Drea’s Dream Gala, which raises funds for dance therapy and expressive movement programs for children with cancer and special needs. The company will be joined by the Pazazz Performers, Ashleyliane Dance Company and the Washington University Dance Collective.

The group has also expanded its outreach to include open classes, summer intensives and the Senior Embrace Program, which brings the dance company to 30 retirement homes in the area every season. Now, the company is bringing a hands-on movement workshop for Alzeheimer’s disease and dementia patients to those locations.

“We’re trying to change people’s lives, we’re trying to give them a new perspective, we’re trying to make their lives better through dance and through exposing them to new ideas in dance,” Prange said of the company's mission.

Related Events

What: The Big Muddy Dance Company Presents "Spring At The Sun"
When: Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m.
Where: Sun Theater, 3625 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108
More information.

What: 7th Annual Drea’s Dream Gala
When: Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6465 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
The Big Muddy Dance Company
Dance
Sun Theater
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Don't make my little girl a princess: Choreographer uses Chilean poem for new Big Muddy performance

By Mar 1, 2017
Choreographer Stephanie Martinez worked with Big Muddy Dance Company to create a piece inspired by Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, who died in 1957.
Provided | Dance St. Louis

A 20th century Chilean poet who wanted her daughter to be more than just a princess is the inspiration for a dance performance on stage in St. Louis this weekend at the Touhill.

The dance that is rooted in the poem is called “Destino, Roto.” It’s one of three pieces in Dance St. Louis’ “Women Who Inspire,”  the name of the organization’s fifth annual New Dance Horizons presentation.

COCA plans major expansion including theater, studios and parking garage

By Jan 27, 2017
This artist's rendering shows a renovated studio space at COCA.
Provided | COCA

Hammering and drilling will soon join the chorus of tap dancing and singing at the COCA arts center in University City.

The institution will launch an expansion and renovation in early 2018. It includes a 450-seat theater, more than 8,000 square feet of studio space, a community area and a 200-car parking garage. COCA expects to complete the work in late 2019.

Graceful yet goofy: St. Louis-born Ailey dancer Antonio Douthit

By May 22, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Like many artists, dancer Antonio Douthit hears a different drummer. But the drumbeat that changed his life at 16 wasn’t in his head. It wafted from a window on Washington Avenue.

Big Muddy Dance Company: From ‘accessible jazz’ to ‘eclectic repertory’ in five years

By Nov 13, 2015
Big Muddy Dance Company

A lot of things have changed in the past five years for Big Muddy Dance Company, but one thing has not: the dedication of the group’s original core members, most of whom are still performing with the company. That’s pretty inspiring, mostly because the group has completely changed the tone and tenor of its dance style over that period of time.