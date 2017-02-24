Bill to strengthen penalties for herbicide misuse in Missouri moves forward

Overwhelmingly, the Missouri House believes that farmers who misuse herbicides on crops and orchards should have to pay up.

On Thursday, they passed House Bill 662, 147-8. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to fine first-time violators up to $1,000 for each affected acre. Repeat offenders would have to pay up to $2,000 an acre.

The current fine is $1,000 per incident, regardless of the number of acres impacted. That’s too small to be an effective deterrent, said House bill sponsor Don Rone, R-Portageville.

The Department of Agriculture saw more than 120 complaints last summer over illegal pesticide spraying in the Missouri Bootheel. More than 400 fields, encompassing nearly 40,000 acres of peaches, cotton, corn and soybeans, were contaminated by misuse and illegal spraying of the pesticide dicamba.

With spring planting not far away, Rone wants to get the measure to Gov. Eric Greitens for his signature as soon as possible.

"(Farmers are) preparing for a planting date of the middle of April for corn, the last of April for soybeans and cotton," he said. "We need to have this in place so the new penalties will be there and the growers will know that the new penalties are there."

The Senate is considering a similar bill, though fines would be $10,000 per incident.

