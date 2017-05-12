Blue Alert system first of many bills likely headed to Missouri Gov. Greitens' desk

With mere hours left to go in the 2017 Missouri legislative session, several bills once considered a priority weren’t close to the finish line — Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk. But lawmakers were coming off a jam-packed and late-running Thursday, when they sent him almost double the amount of legislation in one day as they had the first three days of the week.

All work stops at 6 p.m. Friday, so here's a detailed look at the action:

Blue Alert/anti-crime

What started out as an immigration bill and had the sought-after Blue Alert system tacked on was sent to Greitens on a 117-29 House vote.

The original legislation it would have made it a felony for someone who had been deported from the U.S. to re-enter Missouri and commit a violent crime. But the Senate amended it to include 20 provisions.

Among them was the creation of a Blue Alert system to send out notices via broadcast and social media whenever a law enforcement officer is assaulted.

Other provisions in the omnibus bill include tougher penalties for certain crimes if the victim is a police officer, and tougher penalties for such things as trespassing, property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Of note

There will be a few news conferences after this evening’s deadline: The Senate GOP, then Democrats after adjournment; the House GOP, then House Democrats at 6 p.m. and Greitens at 6:30 p.m.

The House sent the Senate a bill Friday morning that modifies regulations for several professions, including hair braiding, which Greitens mentioned during his State of the State. The act would remove hair braiding from the practices of cosmetology and barbering, instead requiring hair braiders to complete a self-test and present it upon request.

Thursday recap

Lawmakers sent Greitens 15 bills in total.

Missouri all but removed itself from the short list of states that hadn’t yet complied with the 2005 federal REAL ID law by sending Greitens a bill to resolve that. Missouri residents will be able to choose between a compliant ID or a noncompliant ID. Also, St. Louis and St. Louis County will be able to ask voters to raise sales taxes no higher than one-eighth of a cent to support the St. Louis Zoo under the bill passed by the Senate 31-2 and sent to Greitens.

There was also movement on two separate Blue Alert bills, which is a priority for the governor. The House has both measures, one of which solely creates a system to send out notices via broadcast and social media whenever a law enforcement officer is assaulted. The other measure is part of a large anti-crime bill.

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

