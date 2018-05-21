Blues score naming rights deal with Enterprise

Enterprise Holdings is strengthening already deep ties to the National Hockey League, the St. Louis Blues and the region. The Clayton-based firm Monday announced a deal to change the name of the Blues' home arena to Enterprise Center. The agreement is for 15 years, with an option for another five.

The hockey team has been looking for a naming-rights partner since TD Ameritrade decided not to continue a similar deal. The arena has been known as Scottrade Center for the past few years. Scottrade was a St. Louis-based financial services firm that was recently acquired by TD Ameritrade.

Enterprise has been a major advertising partner with the National Hockey League for the past decade. The company was founded in St. Louis 60-years ago by the late Jack Taylor. His daughter, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle is part of the Blues' ownership group and made the official name changing announcement during a Monday news conference.

"This is a long-term deal. Fifteen years, plus and option to extend for an additional five years," she said. "Giving the Blues a stable partnership that they can count on for hopefully the next two decades."

Taylor Kindle's brother, Andy Taylor, is also a member of the hockey team's ownership group.

The Blues are touting the new partnership as an ideal relationship between two businesses with deep St. Louis roots. Team Chairman Tom Stillman said both were born in the region and have enjoyed more than 50 years of success here.

"And this new agreement is yet another example of the Taylor family's commitment to the Blues and to the entire St. Louis community," he added.

The Taylor family has donated to several area organizations over the years, including the St. Louis Symphony, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Forest Park Forever and the City Arch River project.

Financial terms of the Enterprise Center deal have not been announced. Enterprise becomes the fourth company to put its corporate name on the arena since it opened in 1994. The venue has been known over the years as Kiel Center, Savvis Center and Scottrade Center.

