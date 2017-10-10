 Blunt calls for truce in battle between Trump and Corker | St. Louis Public Radio

Blunt calls for truce in battle between Trump and Corker

By 1 minute ago
  • Senator Roy Blunt speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC in 2011.
    Sen. Roy Blunt says President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker should put the brakes on their public feud.
    File photo I Gage Skidmore | Flickr

Speaking  before local health care professionals, Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt couldn’t resist deploying his renowned dry wit when he was asked about President Donald Trump’s social media feud with powerful Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.

Quipped Blunt: “Did I mention it’s Mental Health Day?”

But while touching off laughter, Blunt said Tuesday that his fellow Republicans’ pointed exchanges could have serious consequences on some major policy issues.

“I think both of those individuals, the president and Senator Corker, have really important jobs to do and I’d like to see them spend more time focusing on those important jobs.”

Blunt said he wasn’t taking sides in the duo’s battle, but added that Trump and Corker’s jabs are “not helpful’’ as the president and the GOP-controlled Congress try to cut deals on various volatile issues.

Corker chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and also sits on the Senate banking and budget committees. All three panels are focusing on such major topics as North Korea and the president’s proposed cuts in federal taxes and spending.

Highlights support for federal health centers

Blunt stopped in St. Louis as part of a statewide tour to highlight his continued efforts to expand federal health care coverage for mental health care.

He also is promising to work to stop any cuts to public health centers, which currently is endangered.

Although no fan of the Affordable Care Act, Blunt told the staff at the Family Care Health Centers in south St. Louis that he is part of a bipartisan effort to protect federally qualified health centers from massive cuts if Congress fails to extend the spending authorized in the ACA.

Blunt also reaffirmed his commitment to a federal pilot program where health centers tackle mental and physical health issues at the same time. Missouri is among eight states that got grants to participate in the program.

Blunt cited federal statistics that show 25 percent of Americans have some sort of mental health issue that could addressed with proper health care, and that 1 in 9 Americans suffer from mental health problems that hurt their quality of life.

He said an “integrated approach” was the best way to help people overcome both sets of health problems.

“All health issues are health issues and there’s no reason they can’t be addressed in an integrated way and addressed just like you’d address any other health issue,” Blunt said.

Blunt is cosponsoring a bipartisan bill to expand the pilot program beyond the current eight states. The measure also seeks to protect spending for health centers. He predicted that Congress will take action before the end of the year.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

Tags: 
Roy Blunt
Donald Trump
Federally Qualified Health Clinic
Bob Corker

Related Content

Missouri Senate removes Chappelle-Nadal from committees; expulsion still looms

By Aug 22, 2017
U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, right, and candidate Bill Haas, center, speak as state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal answers a question.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s Senate leadership made the rare move of stripping Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal of her committee assignments on Tuesday.

It’s because of a Facebook comment she posted and later deleted last week that hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination. She has resisted numerous calls from Republicans and Democrats, including Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, to step down.

Immigrants under DACA fear Trump will end program

By Sep 1, 2017
Supporters of immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program held a rally Sept. 1, 2017 at the federal courthouse in St. Louis.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 2:18 p.m. with details from the rally — Young adults and children living in the St. Louis region under temporary immigration status are nervous that President Donald Trump will terminate the program.

Immigrants living in Missouri under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, rallied Friday in downtown St. Louis ahead of an anticipated decision from Trump on the future of the program.

Immigrants, advocates study Trump decision to end DACA

By Sep 5, 2017
Supporters of immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program held a rally Friday at the federal courthouse in St. Louis.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

 

Updated at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday — Immigration lawyers in St. Louis are studying a Trump administration decision to end the Obama-era DACA program that permits some unauthorized immigrants to remain in the United States.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the administration will phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials said they are processing renewal requests for DACA recipients whose benefits expire between now and March 5.

Bannon accuses national GOP leaders of blocking Trump, not helping him

By & Sep 24, 2017
Steve Bannon blasted Republican leaders Sunday for not supporting President Donald Trump. "They’re not conservatives, they are liberals. And that is what we’ve got to fight every day," he said.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon contended Sunday that President Donald Trump’s biggest political enemy is “a corrupt and incompetent Republican establishment” that’s out to kill his chief objectives.

Speaking at a conservative gathering in St. Louis, Bannon asserted that Republican leaders in Washington have “not had any support for [Trump’s] populist, nationalist, conservative message; his populist, nationalist, conservative ideas; his populist, conservative nationalist programs.”