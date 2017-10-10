 Board of Aldermen could hear testimony from interim Police Chief O’Toole | St. Louis Public Radio

Board of Aldermen could hear testimony from interim Police Chief O’Toole

By 5 seconds ago
  • St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus answers questions from fellow public safety committee members on Oct. 10, 2017.
    St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus on Tuesday answers questions from her fellow public safety committee members.
    Chelsea Hoye | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

A St. Louis Board of Aldermen committee has taken the first step to hear testimony from interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole.

Members of the board’s public safety committee on Tuesday approved a resolution sponsored by Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward. Tyus wants to question O’Toole about police department practices in response to protesters. The move comes after protests over former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Committee members approved Tyus’ resolution by 7-1 vote, but it still needs approval from the full Board of Aldermen.

Before voting for the measure, aldermen heard testimony from elected officials and St. Louis residents who have taken part in the Stockley protests.

Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, told committee members that officers deployed tear gas without warning during a protest in the Central West end on Sept. 15, the day Stockley was acquitted.

“That was an issue of not having warning before any kind of chemical agent was dispersed, which was in violation of a temporary restraining order that we have had in place in the city stemming back to 2014 when MoKabe’s Coffee Shop … was tear-gassed,” Green said.

Mackenzie Marks said she has been hit with pepper spray multiple times and arrested during the protests. She said she supports Tyus’ resolution.

“This past Tuesday, a week ago today, I was also arrested for peacefully protesting while standing on a sidewalk,” Marks said. “Upon my arrest I was misgendered and then mocked after correcting the officer.” Marks identifies as female.

State Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, has attended many of the recent protests and is upset with the response to protesters by police officers.

He said that despite O’Toole not being present at protests where abuses of power are taking place, “we see him praise what being done, we see him praise how they’re handling the protestors.”

Follow Chelsea on Twitter: @ChelseaSeaport

Tags: 
Top Stories
Sharon Tyus
Megan Green
Bruce Franks
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
St. Louis Public Safety

Related Content

After protesters block Interstate 64, St. Louis police make multiple arrests

By Oct 3, 2017
Police arrested dozens of people on Oct. 3, 2017, after they blocked part of Interstate 64.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Oct. 4 at 9:55 a.m. with the number of arrests — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 143 people protesting Jason Stockley’s acquittal  Tuesday night after they blocked a section of Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

It’s the latest demonstration after a judge found Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, on Sept. 15. Demonstrators aredemanding police officers stop killing black people throughout St. Louis.

Protesters' new demand: St. Louis interim police chief must go

By Sep 25, 2017
Protesters marched through downtown St. Louis silently on Monday night. They wore blue tape over their mouths to represent "blue silence." Sept 25, 2017
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters introduced a new demand Monday night: that St. Louis’ interim police chief step down immediately.

Their call for Interim Chief Larry O’Toole to leave the department’s head post comes more than a week into daily protests against a judge’s decision to acquit former officer Jason Stockley, who is white, in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

St. Louis awaits Stockley verdict: Greitens activates National Guard, dead man's fiancee urges peace

By & Sep 14, 2017
Protesters wait outside a news conference held by Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The region awaits a judge's ruling in the case of ex-officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with murder in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 14 with Greitens' meeting — Though there’s no official word on when the Jason Stockley verdict will be announced in St. Louis, city and state leaders made it clear the time is soon.

A few hours after activating the National Guard, Gov. Eric Greitens met Thursday night with the fiancee of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man who was fatally shot by Stockley, an white ex-St. Louis officer, in December 2011. Earlier in the day, Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a video in which she said the city is preparing to quell any disorder. And the city and county police departments said they’d start 12-hour shifts starting Friday morning.

Activists have promised days of protests if Stockley, who resigned in 2013 and now lives in Texas, is acquitted.

After Stockley verdict, St. Louis’ younger politicians are stepping to the forefront

By Sep 22, 2017
St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad stands near the street where Jason Stockley killed Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. Reps. Joshua Peters and Bruce Franks also spoke out against Stockley's not guilty verdict.
File Photo |Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the hours after a judge acquitted former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder last week, St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad appeared at the street where Stockley fatally wounded Anthony Lamar Smith roughly six years ago.

The 21st Ward alderman is part of a younger group of African-American politicians who are fed up that, again, the judicial system has not punished a white police officer who killed a black person. Collins-Muhammad made clear last week that he and his fellow elected officials would continue agitating and advocating for change.