Boiler explosion in Soulard leaves 3 dead

Three people were killed Monday morning after a boiler at the Loy-Lange Box Company in Soulard exploded, then flew more than a block before landing on another business.

St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said there was one fatality near the boiler at the box company, 222 Russell Blvd. Two others died at the Faultless Healthcare Linen at 2030 S Broadway, when the boiler crashed through the roof.

“This was a large boiler. The piece that went through this roof here [Faultless] was the size of a full-size van, and this is all heavy-cast iron,” Jenkerson said.

He said four others were taken to the hospital, two of them in critical condition.

The call came in as a building explosion just after 8 a.m.

“This was a very hectic scene with three different buildings at the same time. It called for a lot of equipment, a lot of manpower to get this under control quickly,” Jenkerson said.

The Pioneer Industrial Company building at 400 Russell Blvd. also was damaged by an 8-foot long pipe.

Jenkerson said the fire department’s investigative unit is on the scene and will be looking into the maintenance schedule of the boiler.

“It takes a licensed boiler operator to operate these things, so we’re going to be looking at all the records to make sure everything was up-to-date,” he said.

