Books N Bros co-founder Sidney Keys III to receive CNN ‘Young Wonders’ award

Earlier this year, we spoke with 11-year-old Sidney Keys III and his mother Winnie Caldwell about Books N Bros, a book club Keys founded to encourage boys to read.

This weekend, Keys will be recognized as one of CNN’s “Young Wonders,” an award that showcases young people making a difference in their communities. The one-hour special will be hosted by Anderson Cooper and airs Dec. 15 at 9:00 p.m.

All five CNN “Young Wonders” will also be honored during CNN Heroes: “An All-Star Tribute,” which airs live Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Listen below for our full discussion with Keys and his mother:

