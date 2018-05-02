 Boston-based firm to design Chouteau Greenway | St. Louis Public Radio

Boston-based firm to design Chouteau Greenway

Boston-based design firm Stoss Landscape Urbanism will lead the design of the proposed Chouteau Greenway, a network of trails and green spaces that would connect Forest Park to the Gateway Arch. The firm beat three other finalists in an eight-month-long competition.

Stoss will head a team of urban planners and architects from around the country to build the greenway for Great Rivers Greenway, the public agency that directs regional development of parks, trails and green spaces. Over the next few months, the team will fine-tune its concept and research potential partners and funders.

That part of the process could wrap up as soon as mid-July, according to Great Rivers Greenway vice-president of communications and outreach Emma Klues. Next would be deciding the project’s scope, timeline and budget.

Stoss’s “The Loop + The Stitch” proposal aims to connect north and south St. Louis to the east-west pathway with a network of trails and green spaces, according to a statement submitted with the design proposal in April.

The design plan proposes to link the “spectacular icons and histories” between Washington University and the Gateway Arch while “stitching” in “the everyday authenticity of St. Louis” neighborhoods.

“Where the Loop connects civic icons and current investments, the Stitch reaches into the north and south communities to reinforce inclusion and equity,” the team wrote.

The proposal was selected by a committee of urban design experts and St. Louisans. The committee praised the plan’s “strong spine and east/west connections” and team leadership full of “chemistry” and “design talent” in their report, but noted that the concept diagram “seems to over promise north/south actions.”

The jurors also noted that the proposal contained plausible ways to integrate vacant lots, St. Louis history and the city’s cultural experiences with the design concept.

Tags: 
Chouteau Greenway
Stoss Landscape Urbanism
Great Rivers Greenway
Great Rivers Greenway invites public to meet design finalists for Chouteau Greenway

By Jan 2, 2018
Artist rendering of a new MetroLink station being constructed between Boyle Avene and Sarah Street, the first segment of the proposed Chouteau Greenway.
Great Rivers Greenway

Great Rivers Greenway will introduce four teams vying to design the proposed Chouteau Greenway at two public events the first week of January.

A jury of nine local and international experts chose the four teams to advance in a design competition that was announced last fall, said Susan Trautman, chief executive officer of the agency.

Trailnet wants to build biking and walking trails in city's north side and south side neighborhoods

By Nov 3, 2017
Trailnet claims a 12-mile walking and biking trail network could boost property values and business districts, while making the city more attractive to younger generations.
Trailnet

Trailnet wants to build a network of bicycle and walking trails that would connect St. Louis' north side and south side neighborhoods to an east-west trail that stretches from downtown to Washington University.

The nonprofit, which has been working for several years to develop a network of protected trails on existing city streets, has released a map that shows the general location of the proposed paths. They reach north to Fairground Park and Old North and south to Lafayette Square, Tower Grove and Cherokee Street.