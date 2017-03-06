Bruiser Queen and Kenny DeShields score as top St. Louis Tiny Desk picks

By 1 hour ago
  • Tiny Desk Saint Louis logo rooftop concert
    Susannah Lohr

A big thanks to all of you who took the time to sample St. Louis' local music scene and submit your videos to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

NPR Music's rules don't allow us to pick a contest "winner." But, with your input, we're able to select singers and bands people in the St. Louis area should know more about. Nationally, there were more than 6,000 entries. Nearly 50 of them were in the St. Louis Public Radio listening area.

To echo NPR Music's sentiments: 

"The variety of ages and instrumentations on display was thrilling to see. There may be only one "winner," but truth be told, every one of these videos is a testament to the joy of making music."

The talented local musicians we'll be featuring in our Tiny Desk STL concert on Thursday, March 16th are...(yes, musicians plural):

 

Kenny DeShields...

... and Bruiser Queen!

 

Come hear Bruiser Queen and Kenny DeShields at St. Louis Public Radio's Tiny Desk STL happy hour at 5:30 p.m on March 16. Our new Grand Center neighbor, Anew Rooftop & Test Kitchen, will host. All ages are welcome. There'll be a cash bar for the 21+ crowd and the event is free.

Thank you to everyone who shared their talent with St. Louis Public Radio and with NPR's Tiny Desk audience. Until next year, keep making music and joy happen.

Tags: 
Tiny Desk Contest 2017
Tiny Desk Contest 2016

Related Content

Who will be St. Louis' pick for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest 2017?

By Jan 13, 2017

It's here! NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest for 2017 is now open for your entries. 

Submit a video of you, or your band, playing an original song behind a desk of your choosing. You could win a chance to play your own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. 

Tiny Desk 2016: Thanks for supporting Mt. Thelonious and local music!

By Mar 16, 2016
buttons
Illustrated by Susannah Lohr / St. Louis Public Radio

NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk Contest gives bands the chance to compete to play a concert at NPR’s headquarters, appear on the game show Ask Me Another, and tour across the country.

 

To bring that competition home, St. Louis Public Radio held our own Tiny Desk Contest. We collected submissions to the national contest and had you, our readers and listeners, vote on your favorite act. Voting is now closed, but you can still see all of the entries.

Mark Wallace, Alyssa Avery and Ian Lubar of Mt. Thelonious were great guests and played to a packed lobby, around our own version of a tiny desk, for close to an hour. Watch their performance below. and visit their website for more music and show dates.

Slice of St. Louis Sounds: profiles on the way to STLPR's Tiny Desk Concert

By Mar 10, 2016
Hazard to Ya Booty performs on STL Up Late
Provided by Hazard to Ya Booty

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest gives bands the chance to compete for a full concert at NPR’s headquarters, appear on Ask Me Another, and tour across the country.

To bring that competition home St. Louis Public Radio held our own Tiny Desk Contest. We collected submissions to the national contest and had you, our readers and listeners, vote on your favorite act.  Each day we're posting short profiles and band Q & A's for the top five acts. (Find out about our very own Tiny Desk concert here at St. Louis Public Radio.)