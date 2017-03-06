Bruiser Queen and Kenny DeShields score as top St. Louis Tiny Desk picks

A big thanks to all of you who took the time to sample St. Louis' local music scene and submit your videos to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

NPR Music's rules don't allow us to pick a contest "winner." But, with your input, we're able to select singers and bands people in the St. Louis area should know more about. Nationally, there were more than 6,000 entries. Nearly 50 of them were in the St. Louis Public Radio listening area.

To echo NPR Music's sentiments:

"The variety of ages and instrumentations on display was thrilling to see. There may be only one "winner," but truth be told, every one of these videos is a testament to the joy of making music."

The talented local musicians we'll be featuring in our Tiny Desk STL concert on Thursday, March 16th are...(yes, musicians plural):

Kenny DeShields...

... and Bruiser Queen!

Come hear Bruiser Queen and Kenny DeShields at St. Louis Public Radio's Tiny Desk STL happy hour at 5:30 p.m on March 16. Our new Grand Center neighbor, Anew Rooftop & Test Kitchen, will host. All ages are welcome. There'll be a cash bar for the 21+ crowd and the event is free.

Thank you to everyone who shared their talent with St. Louis Public Radio and with NPR's Tiny Desk audience. Until next year, keep making music and joy happen.