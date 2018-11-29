BTH: Northside Regeneration project, chess, indictment of 4 St. Louis police officers

This segment will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go behind the headlines to discuss the top stories of the week.

The conversations will include:

The indictment of four St. Louis police officers by a federal grand jury.

St. Louis Public Radio digital reporter Kae Petrin will update listeners on developer Paul McKee's Northside Regeneration project.

Yasser Seirawan, four-time U.S. chess champion, and Rex Sinquefield, founder of the St. Louis Chess Club, will talk about the role St. Louis is playing on the world chess scene and about the just-concluded World Chess Championships.

