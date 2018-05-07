The business, use of artificial intelligence in St. Louis

St. Louis has long been known as a hub for the use and development of biotechnology. Gaining steam, however, is the activity surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the use of AI in St. Louis and with those involved in it. An AI conference is Tuesday at the Eric P. Newman Center at Washington University.

“AI, generally speaking, is the use of software to perform tasks that are typically associated with human cognitive tasks,” explained Sam Charrington, founder of CloudPulse Strategies and host of the podcast “This Week in Machine Learning & AI.”

Charrington said AI also involves machine learning, or “creating AI by training that software using data.”

Joining Charrington were David Karandish, CEO and co-founder of Ai Software, and Katrina Brundage, data scientist and legal analyst at Juristat.

Related Event

What: Prepare.Ai Annual Conference on Artificial Intelligence

When: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Where: Eric P. Newman Center, 320 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

More information

