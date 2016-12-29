Calling All Volunteers: Help the Major Gifts Dept. In January!

By Membership 40 minutes ago

Lend a hand!

January is a busy month for St. Louis Public Radio's Major Gifts Department, and they'll need your help to kick off preparations for this year's Annual Dinner and 20 Year Club event!

If you can spare a few hours on the afternoons of Thursday, January 12 or Friday, January 13, we will be folding letters, stuffing envelopes, and mailing invitations from 2:00-5:00PM.

This would be the perfect opportunity to get involved with volunteering for the station if you haven't before, or a great chance to get together with some friends and start the new year off right by helping your favorite public radio station!

If you're interested, email Zack Stovall, St. Louis Public Radio's volunteer coordinator, at volunteers@stlpublicradio.org, or call 314-516-7481.

