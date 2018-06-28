 Cardinals fans withstood the rain with the help of local brew at Who’s on Deck? What’s on Draft? | St. Louis Public Radio

Cardinals fans withstood the rain with the help of local brew at Who’s on Deck? What’s on Draft?

By Katelyn Chostner 23 minutes ago
  • 150 gathered to cheer on the Cardinals at St. Louis Public Radio’s Who’s on Deck? What’s on Draft? Thursday, June 21
    Jennifer Brake / St. Louis Public Radio
  • Two fans take cover from the rain to watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers at Who's on Deck? What's on Draft?
  • A Cardinals fan enjoys a hotdog from Classic Red Hots, a St. Louis favorite
    Jennifer Brake / St. Louis Public Radio
  • Station staffers Jennifer Brake, Katie Lindhorst, and Ben Chambers test the new t-shirt slingshot at Who’s on Deck? What’s on Draft?
    Jennifer Brake / St. Louis Public Radio
  • Fans watch the Cardinals game in the Public Media Commons
    Jennifer Brake / St. Louis Public Radio
  • The Cardinals game was projected on the two-story outdoor screen in the Public Media Commons
    Ben Chambers / St. Louis Public Radio

 

St. Louis Public Radio fans love their Cardinals. Last Thursday, 150 endured the drizzle to watch the Cardinals take on the Brewers on the Public Media Common’s two-story outdoor screen at Who’s on Deck? What’s on Draft? sponsored by Carol House Furniture.

Folks received a free hotdog from St. Louis favorite Classic Red Hots and sampled local craft beer from 2nd Shift brewing, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Earthbound Beer, Urban Chestnut, Perennial Artisan Ales, and Old Bakery Beer.

During the game, St. Louis Public Radio staffers tested their new t-shirt slingshot. Nine people caught some station swag -- a long-sleeved t-shirt, typically only available to members.

Fans were able to enjoy the game on two screens after the sun went down. The Public Media Commons showed the Cardinals on a second screen projected on the side of Nine Network’s building.

At the end of the game, Cardinal fans left happy, having enjoyed some of the most beloved St. Louis traditions: beer and baseball.

The Cardinals may have lost, but the fans definitely won! “People were comparing their favorite beers and having a good time. Even though it was a rough night for the Cardinals, people seemed to really enjoy the experience,” said Ben Chambers, who organized the event (and is a big Cardinals fan).

