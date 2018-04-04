 Cardinals home opener at Busch Stadium will feature all the traditional trimmings | St. Louis Public Radio

Cardinals home opener at Busch Stadium will feature all the traditional trimmings

  • The grounds crew works on the field at Busch Stadium last week. Construction was still under way on the Budweiser Terrace, a new social gathering area in the upper right field seating sections. It will feature lounge seating, standing areas and two bars.
    Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

After a cold and wet start to the season, Major League Baseball finally sloshes into the Gateway City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Clydesdales take their first strut of the season around the warning track at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals are promising all of the traditional trimmings for their home opening ceremonies: Motorcades will deliver the Hall of Famers and the 2018 team to home plate. There will be a color guard, a giant American flag at center field, and — weather permitting — a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker, an Air Force refueling aircraft.

The Redbirds opened the season on the road last week, but they’re sitting pretty coming into their first home stand — if you don’t count games played in March or games lost in April.

Cards right-hander Michael Wacha is scheduled to take the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The weather forecasts for Thursday’s game vary: partly sunny or mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-50s, and no chance of rain or a slight chance of rain.

(This is St. Louis — so, bring an umbrella.)

Get there early

As always, if you’re going to the home opener and want to be in your seat in time to take a cell phone video of the Clydesdales, the Cardinals suggest that you arrive early. Because of the 6:15 game start, fans should be prepared for downtown traffic and construction at Ballpark Village.

“We’re opening gates at 3 o’clock to make sure fans have plenty of time to get in and not have to wait in those lines,’’ said Matt Gifford, vice president of stadium operations. “So, the earlier you get here, the better off you’ll be.”

All people entering the stadium must walk through metal detectors and have bags inspected. Gifford said fans have gotten used to the stadium’s magnetometers, which were installed in 2015. He expects the process to go smoothly.

“As the fans get more trained and our employees get more trained in the process it really does make it efficient,’’ he said. “But on big days like opening day, the earlier you get here, the less you’ll have to wait in line.”

This year, fans will be allowed to bring ice packs and empty cups, empty mugs and empty plastic bottles into the stadium. Prohibited items include backpacks, alcohol, thermoses, hard-sided coolers, aluminum or glass cans or bottles, and commercial camera equipment.

A complete list of security rules are on the Cardinals website.

Opening Day schedule:

Noon: Pep rally at Ballpark Village.

3 p.m.: Gates open.

5:30 p.m.: The Budweiser Clydesdales kick off the pregame ceremonies, followed by the arrival of the Cardinals Hall of Famers.

5:50 p.m.: The 2018 St. Louis Cardinals will arrive by motorcade.

A color guard and presentation of U.S. flag in center field by service members from Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood.

6:05 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Colleen Schoendienst, the daughter of Cardinals Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst.

6:07 p.m.: Flyover by KC-135 Stratotanker (weather permitting)

6:09 p.m.: The ceremonial first pitch will be a memorable one. Hall of Famer Bob Gibson will throw to his old catcher Tim McCarver  in recognition of Gibson’s historic 1968 season. Gibson won 22 games that year and set a Major League record with his single season earned run average of 1.12. 

6:15 p.m.: First pitch

Follow Mary Delach Leonard on Twitter: @marydleonard

St. Louis Cardinals
Baseball
Opening Day
