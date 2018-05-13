 The Career Of Billy Higgins | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Career Of Billy Higgins

By

Jazz Unlimited for May 13, 2018 will be “The Career of Billy Higgins.”  A drummer who played for musicians with widely divergent styles, an always smiling Billy Higgins lifted the bandstand for musicians as diverse as Stan Getz and Cal Tjader, Paul Horn, Thelonious Monk, Teddy Edwards, Milt Jackson, Lee Morgan, Pat Metheny, Abbey Lincoln, John Coltrane, Geoff Keezer, David Murray, Pat Martino, Junko Onishi, Bertha Hope, Ornette Coleman, Bobby Hutcherson, Mal Waldron, Charles Lloyd, Clifford Jordan, and Sun Ra during his 44-year performing career.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Pat Metheny (g) Joshua Redman (ts) Christian McBride (b) and Billy Higgins (d) at Umbria in 1993.  The tune was not named.

