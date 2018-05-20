 The Career Of Buster Williams | St. Louis Public Radio
The Career Of Buster Williams

Jazz Unlimited for May 20, 2018 will be “The Career of Buster Williams.”  The Penguin Guide called him, “one of the most important sidemen in jazz.”  Bassist Buster Williams has had a long career that started in 1960 and continues up to today.  He has played with Mary Lou Williams, Stanley Turrentine, the Gene Ammons-Sonny Stitt Quintet, Albert Dailey, Abdullah Ibrahim, Herbie Hancock, Helen Merrill & Gil Evans, Bobby Hutcherson, the Jazz Crusaders, Sharon Freeman and French horns, the Great Jazz Trio, Sarah Vaughan, Sphere, the Mary Lou Williams Collective, Geri Allen, McCoy Tyner, Steve Turre, Denny Zeitlin, Woody Shaw, Sonny Fortune, the Heads of State, Ron Carter and the Prince Lasha/Sonny Simmons quintet.

The Slide Show contains my photographs  of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Hare is Cyrus Chestnut (p) Buster Williams (b) and Lenny White (d) at Marciac in 2016 playing Miles Davis's "Nardis."

Buster Williams
Mary Lou Williams
Abdullah Ibrahim
Kenny Barron
McCoy Tyner

