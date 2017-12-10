Jazz Unlimited for December 10, 2017 will be “The Career of Don Pullen.” Pianist/organist Don Pullen was born in Roanoke, Virginia on Christmas Day, 1941. He was one of the more imaginative players in jazz from 1973 until his death from cancer in 1995. He co-led the Don Pullen-George Adams quartet, one of the great jazz groups of the 1980’s and then explored connections between jazz, African and Brazilian music in the 1990’s. He will be heard with his own trio, on solo piano, and with David Murray, Conjure, Maceo Parker, Roy Brooks, the group Shakill’s Warrior, the group Roots, Hamiet Bluiett’s group Concept and Charles Mingus.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard oh this show.

Here is a video of the Don Pullen-George Adams quartet playing "City Gates" with George Adams (ts) Don Pullen (p) Cameron Brown (b) and Dannie Richmond (d). The date was not given.