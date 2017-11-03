Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 5, 2017 will be “The Career of Lee Konitz.” Saxophonist Lee Konitz has been performing on the international stage for 72 years. He was known early in his career for associations with Claude Thornhill, Lennie Tristano, the Birth of the Cool band and Stan Kenton. Konitz has forged a long career in styles ranging from swing to avant-garde. In addition to the above, we will hear him with Miles Davis, Gerry Mulligan, Judy Niemack, Warne Marsh & Bill Evans, Jeanfrancois Prins, Brad Mehldau & Charlie Haden and Art Pepper. His composition “Subconscious-Lee’ will be played by San Diego saxophonist Shawn Loescher.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of 2009 NEA Jazz Master Lee Konitz playing “All the Things You Are” and “I Can’t Get Started” at the 2017 NEA Jazz Masters Ceremony with Dan Tepfer (p) and Sheri Maricle and the Diva Jazz Orchestra. He is 90 years old.