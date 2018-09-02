Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, September 2, 2018 will be “The Career of Phil Woods.” Alto saxophonist Phil Woods’s 61-year performing career included 30 wins as best alto saxophone in the Down Beat Readers Polls. He led his own quintet from 1972 to 2015 and played with the big bands of Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Oliver Nelson, Thelonious Monk and Jay McShann. He and Benny Carter were close friends. In addition to those already mention, Woods will be heard with Gary Burton & Joe Morello, Gene Quill, Bill Mays, George Wallington, Jim McNeely, his European Rhythm Machine, the John Carisi Orchestra, and the Prestige All-Stars.

The Slide Show contains my photos of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a version of "I'll Remember April" on March 20, 2015 with Phil Woods (as) and Brian Lynch (tp) in Milwaukee. Note the oxygen concentrator next to Phil as he plays. He died six months later.