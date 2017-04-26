 Cases of syphilis transmitted in pregnancy rise in Missouri | St. Louis Public Radio

Cases of syphilis transmitted in pregnancy rise in Missouri

By 26 seconds ago
  • According to the new study, a woman's weight before her first pregnancy may have long-term effects.
    National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases | National Institutes of Health

The St. Louis region has long grappled with high rates of sexually transmitted infections, but an uptick in syphilis among women of child-bearing age is drawing the concern of public health officials.

In Missouri, 10 cases of congenital syphilis — when the infection is transmitted in the womb — were reported last year. That’s up from just two cases in 2015. Syphilis is treatable with penicillin, but can cause miscarriages, stillbirth and serious health problems if pregnant women do not receive medical care quickly. Men, however, make up the vast majority of cases.

“Congenital syphilis is one of those things that should not be happening in 2017,” Dr. Faisal Khan, St. Louis County health director, said in a meeting Wednesday with state health officials.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, said the statistics made him realize that STI prevention should be part of a women’s health care initiative he is planning to pursue. Before a controversial year-and-a-half as a public health director in North Carolina, Williams worked as an OB-GYN physician in Raleigh.

“We have 67 counties [in Missouri] without obstetricians and gynecologists,” Williams said. “We just think that needs to be an imperative for us, to get more availability and access so those kinds of interventions can take place.”

Nine of Missouri’s 10 congenital syphilis cases occurred outside the St. Louis region last year. But cases of sexually transmitted syphilis in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County were higher than usual in the first three months of 2017.

Members of the STI Regional Response Coalition are recommending that doctors test for syphilis three times during a pregnancy.

“The rates in St. Louis are of high enough concern to warrant universal third trimester testing for syphilis in pregnancy, as well as testing at delivery,” said Dr. Hilary Reno, medical director of the St. Louis County STD Clinic. “The sooner they have treatment, the better.”

Because congenital syphilis is rare, it's hard to judge if Missouri's uptick is an anomaly. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study to show that while congenital syphilis rates declined between 2008 and 2012, the rate rebounded to nearly 12 cases per 100,000 live births in 2014. 

Follow on Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB.

Tags: 
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Syphillis
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis aldermen consider adding pregnant women to list of protected classes

By Jan 18, 2017
Bill cosponsor Alderwoman Cara Spencer asks Tom Buckley, general counsel for the Archdioscese of St. Louis, to clarify his position.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is considering a bill that would bar employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have had an abortion.

If approved, the bill would add pregnancy and reproductive health decisions to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance, alongside protections based on race, sex or disability. It defines reproductive health decisions as any that are related to the use of contraception, the initiation or termination of a pregnancy, and the use of a drug, device or medical service related to reproductive health.

During public testimony at a committee hearing Wednesday, an attorney for the Archdiocese of St. Louis threatened legal action if the bill is passed on the grounds that it violates religious freedom.

'Outreach moms' forge a bond with at-risk mothers

By Dec 14, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: So-called "outreach moms" are among the most important links in the Healthy Start program for pregnant women, infants and families. Their work isn't easy; each of the three moms is expected to be available 24/7 to respond to problems that might crop up among at-risk women.

Doctors 'disheartened' by St. Louis region’s high ranking for STD rates

By Oct 19, 2016
The chlamydia bacteria, stained and viewed at 500 times.
National Cancer Institute | Dr. Lance Liotta Laboratory

Rates of three common sexually transmitted diseases have risen to a record high level nationwide, and St. Louis continues to rank high among cities, according to federal data released Wednesday.

The St. Louis region recorded 14,961 cases of chlamydia in 2015, the 17th highest per-capita rate in the country. Rates of syphyllis stayed relatively steady at just over 400 cases in the metro area. The city of St. Louis, however, measured the highest rate of both chlamydia and gonorrhea among counties and independent cities. 

“We’ve seen closures of publicly funded STD clinics around the country, and St. Louis is similar in that we have very few options for people to get tested and treated,” said Dr. Brad Stoner, medical director of the St. Louis STD/HIV Prevention Training Center.