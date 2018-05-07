 Celebrating the art, influence of Tennessee Williams | St. Louis Public Radio
Celebrating the art, influence of Tennessee Williams

By May 7, 2018
  • Carrie Houk (left) and Henry Palkes (right) talked about the third annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The third annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis gets underway later this week in honor of a legendary American playwright, poet and artist who spent many formative years in the Gateway City.  

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed some of the highlights of this year’s lineup in celebration of Williams.

Set to run May 10 to 19, the festival will include panel discussions, a one-man show and a New Orleans-style parade in addition to the headline event, which is a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” incorporating original music by locally based pianist and composer Henry Palkes.

Palkes will join Marsh for Tuesday’s discussion previewing the events, as will Carrie Houk, executive artistic director and founder of the festival.

Related Event

What: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
When: May 10-19, 2018
Where: Grandel Theater (3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103) and other locations

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

