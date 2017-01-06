Checking in on Inauguration Day in Missouri

Monday, January 9 marked Inauguration Day in Missouri when Missouri Governor Eric Greitens took office.

Prior to St. Louis on the Air and on the first half of the show, we heard Greitens’ inauguration address. During the second half of the show, we heard from St. Louis Public Radio political reporters Jason Rosenbaum, from Jefferson City, and Jo Mannies, in-studio.

