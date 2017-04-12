 Checking in with the new president of Urban Strategies, Esther Shin | St. Louis Public Radio
Checking in with the new president of Urban Strategies, Esther Shin

  • Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what the non-profit is working on in neighborhood revitalization.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, who succeeded Sandra Moore in January. Shin joined the non-profit social services organization in 2000.

Urban Strategies is considered a leader in comprehensive neighborhood revitalization. While on the program, Shin discussed the organization’s part in a new project to revitalize the Near North Side neighborhood.

